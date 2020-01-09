Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:38PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…

.Periods of snow, heavy at times in the mountains, will continue

over portions of far western Wyoming through the day Thursday.

Snow will gradually end later tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts averaged around 2 to 4 inches.

Additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions in the northern

part of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted by

locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow in the southwest

portion of the park.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

