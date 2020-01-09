Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:38PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…

.Periods of snow, heavy at times in the mountains, will continue

over portions of far western Wyoming through the day Thursday.

Snow will gradually end later tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches have fallen.

Additional amounts of 3 to 6 inches expected in the mountains

and 1 to 2 inches in the valley.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads leading into the high country. Otherwise, winter

driving conditions will occur for the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.