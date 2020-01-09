Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:38PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…
.Periods of snow, heavy at times in the mountains, will continue
over portions of far western Wyoming through the day Thursday.
Snow will gradually end later tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 12 to 16 inches have fallen
over portions of the Tetons, with 3 to 6 inches near Wilson and
Teton Village. 2 to 3 inches have fallen across other portions
of the valley. Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches
expected in the Tetons and 1 to 2 inches in the valley.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and low clouds could
sharply reduce visibility over the mountains and open areas. The
evening commute will see winter driving conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.