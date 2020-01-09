Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 12:38PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…

.Periods of snow, heavy at times in the mountains, will continue

over portions of far western Wyoming through the day Thursday.

Snow will gradually end later tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 12 to 16 inches have fallen

over portions of the Tetons, with 3 to 6 inches near Wilson and

Teton Village. 2 to 3 inches have fallen across other portions

of the valley. Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches

expected in the Tetons and 1 to 2 inches in the valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and low clouds could

sharply reduce visibility over the mountains and open areas. The

evening commute will see winter driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.