Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…

.Periods of snow, heavy at times, will continue over portions of

far western Wyoming through the day Thursday. A band of moderate

to heavy snow will continue over Jackson for the next hour or

two. Snow will gradually end later tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches have fallen.

Additional amounts of 3 to 6 inches expected in the mountains

and 1 to 2 inches in the valley.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads leading into the high country. Otherwise, winter

driving conditions will occur for the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

