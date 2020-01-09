Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…
.Periods of snow, heavy at times, will continue over portions of
far western Wyoming through the day Thursday. A band of moderate
to heavy snow will continue over Jackson for the next hour or
two. Snow will gradually end later tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 12 to 16 inches have fallen
over portions of the Tetons, with 3 to 6 inches near Wilson and
Teton Village. 2 to 3 inches have fallen across other portions
of the valley. Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches
expected in the Tetons and 1 to 2 inches in the valley. Locally
higher amounts of 3 inches near Jackson possible, due to snow
bands.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Teton Pass closed at 1230 PM Thursday. Opening
time is unknown at this time. The evening commute will see
winter driving conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.