Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…

.Periods of snow, heavy at times, will continue over portions of

far western Wyoming through the day Thursday. A band of moderate

to heavy snow will continue over Jackson for the next hour or

two. Snow will gradually end later tonight.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts of 12 to 16 inches have fallen

over portions of the Tetons, with 3 to 6 inches near Wilson and

Teton Village. 2 to 3 inches have fallen across other portions

of the valley. Additional snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches

expected in the Tetons and 1 to 2 inches in the valley. Locally

higher amounts of 3 inches near Jackson possible, due to snow

bands.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Teton Pass closed at 1230 PM Thursday. Opening

time is unknown at this time. The evening commute will see

winter driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.