Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:04PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Today…
.Periods of snow, heavy at times, will continue over portions of
far western Wyoming through the day Thursday. A band of moderate
to heavy snow will continue over Jackson for the next hour or
two. Snow will gradually end later tonight.
* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall amounts averaged around 2 to 4 inches.
Additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions in the northern
part of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted by
locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow in the southwest
portion of the park.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
