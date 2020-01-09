Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:49AM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through today…
.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western
Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to
occasionally heavy at times .
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations in the Star Valley will be
2 to 4 inches. The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to
12 inches, with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads leading into the high country. Otherwise, winter
driving conditions will occur for the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.