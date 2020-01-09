Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:49AM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through today…
.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western
Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to
occasionally heavy at times .
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14
inches over the southwest portion of the park. The rest of the
park will see 2 to 4 inches, while only around an inch of snow
is expected around Mammoth, in the northern portion of the
park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions in the northern part
of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted by locally
heavy snow and areas of blowing snow in the southwest portion of
the park.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.