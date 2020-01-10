Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 1:51PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations less than an inch. 1 to 1.5

inches possible near Sage Junction and Cokeville. West to

southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…6 AM through 6 PM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult. The combination

of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow,

which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick

roads.