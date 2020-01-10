Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 4:59AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for

western valleys, with amounts above 6 inches for higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Teton, Gros Ventre, Wyoming, and Salt Ranges, and Teton

and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…This evening through Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and blowing snow could cause rapid

decreases in visibility, as well as slick and snow covered

roads. Travel across local passes will become difficult.