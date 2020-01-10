Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 11:02AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART
OF NEXT WEEK…
* WHAT…Multiple rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times,
with blowing and drifting snow expected. Snow totals for the
Sawtooths and surrounding mountains by Tuesday will be 1 to 4
FEET with locally higher amounts above pass level. For the
Wood River Valley and Foothills, a minimum of 1 to 2 FEET. For
Island Park south to the Big Holes, including Driggs…a
minimum of 10 to 20 inches with up to 3 FEET in the mountains.
For the Bear River and Caribou Ranges, and Blackfoot
Mountains…a minimum of 10 to 16 inches in the valleys and up
to 30 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The combination of snow and wind will create
blowing and drifting conditions, impacting travel especially
in more exposed areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.