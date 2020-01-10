Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 11:02AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART

OF NEXT WEEK…

* WHAT…Multiple rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times,

with blowing and drifting snow expected. Snow totals for the

Sawtooths and surrounding mountains by Tuesday will be 1 to 4

FEET with locally higher amounts above pass level. For the

Wood River Valley and Foothills, a minimum of 1 to 2 FEET. For

Island Park south to the Big Holes, including Driggs…a

minimum of 10 to 20 inches with up to 3 FEET in the mountains.

For the Bear River and Caribou Ranges, and Blackfoot

Mountains…a minimum of 10 to 16 inches in the valleys and up

to 30 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,

Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The combination of snow and wind will create

blowing and drifting conditions, impacting travel especially

in more exposed areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.