Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART

OF NEXT WEEK…

* WHAT…Multiple rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times, with

blowing and drifting snow expected. Snow totals for the

Sawtooths and surrounding mountains by Tuesday will be 1 to 4

FEET with locally higher amounts above pass level. For the Wood

River Valley and Foothills, a minimum of 1 to 2 FEET. For Island

Park south to the Big Holes, including Driggs…a minimum of 10

to 20 inches with up to 3 FEET in the mountains. For the Bear

River and Caribou Ranges, and Blackfoot Mountains…a minimum of

10 to 16 inches in the valleys and up to 30 inches in the

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,

Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The combination of snow and wind will create blowing and

drifting conditions, impacting travel especially in more exposed

areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.