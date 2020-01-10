Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:45AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART
OF NEXT WEEK…
* WHAT…Multiple rounds of snow, moderate to heavy at times, with
blowing and drifting snow expected. Snow totals for the
Sawtooths and surrounding mountains by Tuesday will be 1 to 4
FEET with locally higher amounts above pass level. For the Wood
River Valley and Foothills, a minimum of 1 to 2 FEET. For Island
Park south to the Big Holes, including Driggs…a minimum of 10
to 20 inches with up to 3 FEET in the mountains. For the Bear
River and Caribou Ranges, and Blackfoot Mountains…a minimum of
10 to 16 inches in the valleys and up to 30 inches in the
higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The combination of snow and wind will create blowing and
drifting conditions, impacting travel especially in more exposed
areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
