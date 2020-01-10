Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:38PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to return to Western Wyoming through Saturday night…
.The first in a series of winter storms will impact far western
Wyoming through Saturday night. Lighter snow will continue over
the area Sunday, before another winter storm impacts the area on
Monday.
* WHAT…Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations up to 4 inches in Jackson Valley, with 6 to 12
inches in the Tetons. Locally higher amounts will be possible on
the higher peaks. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected in the
Gros Ventres and toward Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
Pass, where heavy snow recently fell. Togwotee Pass will also
see hazardous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter
snow is expected Sunday, with heavier snow possible Sunday
night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.