Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:38PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to return to Western Wyoming through Saturday night…

.The first in a series of winter storms will impact far western

Wyoming through Saturday night. Lighter snow will continue over

the area Sunday, before another winter storm impacts the area on

Monday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains. Expect 3 to 5 inches of snow in Star Valley, with

the higher amounts expected near Alpine. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Salt

River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of

storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter

snow is expected on Sunday, with another round of heavier snow

possible on Sunday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.