Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:02AM MST until January 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART

OF NEXT WEEK…

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, with blowing and

drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake

Plain and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts

possible along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion

Mountains and the rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2

to 6 inches in the valleys and up to 12 inches in the

mountains. For the Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7

inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph at times which will

allow for blowing and drifting snow across the area.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion,

Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.