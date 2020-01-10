Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:40PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to return to Western Wyoming Saturday…
.The first in a series of winter storms will begin to impact far
western Wyoming later tonight, continuing through Saturday night.
Snow will continue over the area Sunday, before another winter
storm impacts the area on Monday.
* WHAT…Snow expected, with periods of heavier snow possible
Saturday afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations up to
4 inches in Jackson Valley, with 6 to 12 inches in the Tetons.
Locally higher amounts will be possible on the higher peaks. 4
to 8 inches expected in the Gros Ventres and toward Togwotee
Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
Pass, where heavy snow recently fell.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Snowfall
amounts on Sunday are expected to be similar to Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments