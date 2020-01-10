Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:40PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to return to Western Wyoming Saturday…

.The first in a series of winter storms will begin to impact far

western Wyoming later tonight, continuing through Saturday night.

Snow will continue over the area Sunday, before another winter

storm impacts the area on Monday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

in the mountains. 3 to 5 inches in Star Valley, with the higher

amounts expected near Alpine. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in

the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Salt River

Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of

storms that will impact the area into early next week. Snowfall

amounts on Sunday are expected to be similar to Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.