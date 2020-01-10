Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:40PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to return to Western Wyoming Saturday…
.The first in a series of winter storms will begin to impact far
western Wyoming later tonight, continuing through Saturday night.
Snow will continue over the area Sunday, before another winter
storm impacts the area on Monday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
in the mountains. 3 to 5 inches in Star Valley, with the higher
amounts expected near Alpine. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in
the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Salt River
Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Snowfall
amounts on Sunday are expected to be similar to Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
