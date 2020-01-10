Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 1:34PM MST until January 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
4 to 8 inches expected along Highway 93 between North Fork and
Lost Trail Pass.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility for areas along Highway 28 from
Lemhi to Gilmore Summit.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
