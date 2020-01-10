Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:45AM MST until January 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART

OF NEXT WEEK…

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, with blowing and

drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake Plain

and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible

along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion Mountains and the

rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2 to 6 inches in the

valleys and up to 12 inches in the mountains. For the

Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7 inches. Winds will gust

as high as 35 mph at times which will allow for blowing and

drifting snow across the area.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion,

Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.