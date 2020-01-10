Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:45AM MST until January 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED INTO THE EARLY PART
OF NEXT WEEK…
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, with blowing and
drifting snow possible. Total accumulations for the Snake Plain
and Magic Valley of 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible
along the benches. For the South Hills, Albion Mountains and the
rest of the southeast highlands highlands, 2 to 6 inches in the
valleys and up to 12 inches in the mountains. For the
Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands, 2 to 7 inches. Winds will gust
as high as 35 mph at times which will allow for blowing and
drifting snow across the area.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion,
Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Dubois,
Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
