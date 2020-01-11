Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 1:56PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. 1 to 3 inches expected for most locations. 4 to 6

inches over southern portions, with up to 12 inches in remote

southwestern portions.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park

* WHEN…Now through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions in the

northern part of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted

by locally heavy snow.