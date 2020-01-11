Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 1:56PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. 1 to 3 inches expected for most locations. 4 to 6
inches over southern portions, with up to 12 inches in remote
southwestern portions.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park
* WHEN…Now through Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions in the
northern part of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted
by locally heavy snow.
