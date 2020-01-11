Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 6:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. 2 to 4 inches expected for most locations. 4 to 8
inches over southern portions, with up to 12 inches in remote
southwestern portions.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park

* WHEN…Now through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions in the
northern part of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted
by locally heavy snow.

National Weather Service

