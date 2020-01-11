Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 11 at 6:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations less than an inch. 1 to 1.5
inches possible near Sage Junction and Cokeville. West to
southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Now through 6 PM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult. The combination
of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow,
which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick
roads.

