Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 1:58PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, additional up to
12 inches. For the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains, 1 to 2
FEET with locally higher amounts. For the Bear River Range,
Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, 1 to 2 FEET with locally
higher amounts. For Island Park, Teton Valley and Big Holes, 1
to 2 FEET with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph at times if not higher at mid and upper slopes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.