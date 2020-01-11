Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 3:20AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, 1 to 2 FEET. For
the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains, 1 to 4 FEET. For the
Bear River Range, Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, 1 to 2
FEET. For Island Park, Teton Valley and Big Holes, 1 to 2 FEET
with 3-4 FEET expected in the higher elevations. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph at times if not higher at mid and upper slopes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The combination of snow and wind will create
blowing and drifting conditions, impacting travel especially
in more exposed areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.