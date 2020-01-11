Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 3:20AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, 1 to 2 FEET. For

the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains, 1 to 4 FEET. For the

Bear River Range, Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, 1 to 2

FEET. For Island Park, Teton Valley and Big Holes, 1 to 2 FEET

with 3-4 FEET expected in the higher elevations. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph at times if not higher at mid and upper slopes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,

Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The combination of snow and wind will create

blowing and drifting conditions, impacting travel especially

in more exposed areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.