Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 7:49PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, additional up to
12 inches. For the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains, 1 to 2
FEET with locally higher amounts. For the Bear River Range,
Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, 1 to 2 FEET with
locally higher amounts. For Island Park, Teton Valley and Big
Holes, 1 to 2 FEET with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph at times if not higher at mid and upper
slopes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside
of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.