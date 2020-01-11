Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 7:49PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, additional up to

12 inches. For the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains, 1 to 2

FEET with locally higher amounts. For the Bear River Range,

Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, 1 to 2 FEET with

locally higher amounts. For Island Park, Teton Valley and Big

Holes, 1 to 2 FEET with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph at times if not higher at mid and upper

slopes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,

Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside

of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.