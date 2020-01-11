Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 12:33AM MST until January 11 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. 4 to 8 inches expected along Highway 93 between North

Fork and Lost Trail Pass.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.