Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:42PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continues for Western Wyoming through early Sunday morning…
.The latest in a series of winter storms is impacting far western
Wyoming through early Sunday morning. Lighter snow will continue
over the area early Sunday, before another winter storm bring
moderate to heavy snow to the area Sunday afternoon through
Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in the
mountains. Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow in Star Valley, with the
higher amounts expected near Alpine. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph in the mountains.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Salt
River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter
snow is expected early Sunday, with another round of heavier
snow possible on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.