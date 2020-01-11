Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:42PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continues for Western Wyoming through early Sunday morning…

.The latest in a series of winter storms is impacting far western

Wyoming through early Sunday morning. Lighter snow will continue

over the area early Sunday, before another winter storm bring

moderate to heavy snow to the area Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in the

mountains. Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow in Star Valley, with the

higher amounts expected near Alpine. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Salt

River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of

storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter

snow is expected early Sunday, with another round of heavier

snow possible on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.