Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:42PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continues for Western Wyoming through early Sunday morning…
.The latest in a series of winter storms is impacting far western
Wyoming through early Sunday morning. Lighter snow will continue
over the area early Sunday, before another winter storm bring
moderate to heavy snow to the area Sunday afternoon through
Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Periods of light to moderate snow. Total snow
accumulations up to 4 inches in Jackson Valley, with 6 to 12
inches in the Tetons. Locally higher amounts will be possible on
the higher peaks. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected in the
Gros Ventres and toward Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
Pass, where moderate snow has been falling. Togwotee Pass will
also see hazardous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter
snow is expected early Sunday, with heavier snow possible Sunday
afternoon through Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.