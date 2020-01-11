Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 1:58PM MST until January 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Trace to 2 inches for the Snake Plain, Magic Valley

as well as for Challis, Mackay and the Lost River Range. 1 to 3

inches for all of the southern highlands, with up to 8 inches

at highest elevations. For the Beaverhead and Lemhi Highlands,

Trace to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion,

Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Dubois,

Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Now to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.