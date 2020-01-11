Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:47AM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continues for Western Wyoming through Saturday night…
.The latest in a series of winter storms will impact far western
Wyoming through Saturday night. Lighter snow will continue over
the area Sunday, before another winter storm impacts the area on
Monday.
* WHAT…Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations up to 4 inches in Jackson Valley, with 6 to 12
inches in the Tetons. Locally higher amounts will be possible
on the higher peaks. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected in
the Gros Ventres and toward Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over
Teton Pass, where heavy snow recently fell. Togwotee Pass will
also see hazardous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of
storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter
snow is expected Sunday, with heavier snow possible Sunday
night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.