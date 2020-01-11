Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:47AM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continues for Western Wyoming through Saturday night…

.The latest in a series of winter storms will impact far western

Wyoming through Saturday night. Lighter snow will continue over

the area Sunday, before another winter storm impacts the area on

Monday.

* WHAT…Snow. Periods of moderate to heavy snow. Total snow

accumulations up to 4 inches in Jackson Valley, with 6 to 12

inches in the Tetons. Locally higher amounts will be possible

on the higher peaks. Snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected in

the Gros Ventres and toward Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over

Teton Pass, where heavy snow recently fell. Togwotee Pass will

also see hazardous driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be the first in a series of

storms that will impact the area into early next week. Lighter

snow is expected Sunday, with heavier snow possible Sunday

night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.