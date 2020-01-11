Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 5:59PM MST until January 12 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory for Western Wyoming Tonight…

.Light to moderate snow will occur tonight. Another winter storm

looks to bring moderate to heavy snow to the area Sunday

afternoon through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL…1 TO 2 inches across Jackson Hole, and 2

to 4 inches in the mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

before midnight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow is expected Sunday morning, but

another winter storm will impact western Wyoming late Sunday

through Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.