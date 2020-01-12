Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 10:19AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible at
Kemmerer and points west. Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts of 25 mph expected this afternoon.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…through Monday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult. The combination
of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow,
which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick
roads.
