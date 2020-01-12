Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 10:19AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible at
Kemmerer and points west. Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts of 25 mph expected this afternoon.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult. The combination
of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow,
which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick
roads.

National Weather Service

