Special Weather Statement issued January 12 at 10:19AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light Snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible at

Kemmerer and points west. Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts of 25 mph expected this afternoon.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County.

* WHEN…through Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult. The combination

of snow and gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow,

which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick

roads.