Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 11:05AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph bringing

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Small & Humphrey.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside

of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures. The hazardous conditions will impact commute overnight

into the morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.