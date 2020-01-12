Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 11:05AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph bringing
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Small & Humphrey.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside
of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures. The hazardous conditions will impact commute overnight
into the morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
