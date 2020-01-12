Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:10AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, an additional up

10 to 20 INCHES. For the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains,

an additional 1 to 3 FEET with locally higher amounts. For the

Bear River Range, Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, an

additional 10 to 20 INCHES with locally higher amounts. For

Island Park, Teton Valley and Big Holes, 1 to 3 FEET with

locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times

if not higher at mid and upper slopes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,

Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,

and Picabo.

* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.