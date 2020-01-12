Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 3:10AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. For the Wood River Valley, an additional up
10 to 20 INCHES. For the Sawtooths and surrounding mountains,
an additional 1 to 3 FEET with locally higher amounts. For the
Bear River Range, Caribou Range and Blackfoot Mountains, an
additional 10 to 20 INCHES with locally higher amounts. For
Island Park, Teton Valley and Big Holes, 1 to 3 FEET with
locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times
if not higher at mid and upper slopes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…Now to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.