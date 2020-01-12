Winter Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:58AM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM MST Monday

morning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains…

.A Winter storm will move through western Wyoming this afternoon

through early Monday morning with moderate to heavy snowfall

expected. The snowfall should lessen by Monday morning across the

area, but will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14

inches, with lesser amounts of 3 to 6 inches at Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause low visibilities and

difficult travel across Teton and Togwotee Passes through Monday

morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.