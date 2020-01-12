Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:05AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE….The Eastern Magic Valley including Shoshone Richfield,

Rupert, Burley and Heyburn. The Southern Hills/Albion Mountains

including Almo, Albion, and the City of Rocks. The Snake River

plain including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud

Lake, Craters of the Moon. The Raft River region including

Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit. The Southeast

Highlands including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Fish Creek Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown, Georgetown Summit. The Frank Church

Wilderness and Big Lost Highlands including Clayton and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact those traveling overnight and

especially the early morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.