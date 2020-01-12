Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:05AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE….The Eastern Magic Valley including Shoshone Richfield,
Rupert, Burley and Heyburn. The Southern Hills/Albion Mountains
including Almo, Albion, and the City of Rocks. The Snake River
plain including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Mud
Lake, Craters of the Moon. The Raft River region including
Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit. The Southeast
Highlands including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Fish Creek Summit, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown, Georgetown Summit. The Frank Church
Wilderness and Big Lost Highlands including Clayton and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact those traveling overnight and
especially the early morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
