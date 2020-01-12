Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:32PM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Far Western Wyoming Tonight…
.A winter storm will impact western Wyoming tonight. The heaviest
snowfall will occur between 10 PM and 4 AM. The snow will
continue Monday, but will be lighter. Another bout of moderate to
heavy snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
between 10 PM and 4 AM.
* IMPACTS…Slippery road conditions that will be very similar to
what has occurred over the past few days.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Severely low visibilities can be very
disorientating for people in the back country. Please monitor
JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western
Wyoming.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.