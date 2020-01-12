Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:32PM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Far Western Wyoming Tonight…
.A winter storm will impact western Wyoming tonight. The heaviest
snowfall will occur between 10 PM and 4 AM. The snow will
continue Monday, but will be lighter. Another bout of moderate to
heavy snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snowfall
of 1 to 3 inches across the north including Mammoth, and 4 to 8
inches over the south including Old Faithful.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
between 10 PM and 4 AM.
* IMPACTS…Severely low visibility is very disorientating for
people recreating in the Park. Also the northern road will be
slick.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please share with
somebody your plans before venturing out.