Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:32PM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over Far Western Wyoming Tonight…

.A winter storm will impact western Wyoming tonight. The heaviest

snowfall will occur between 10 PM and 4 AM. The snow will

continue Monday, but will be lighter. Another bout of moderate to

heavy snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snowfall

of 1 to 3 inches across the north including Mammoth, and 4 to 8

inches over the south including Old Faithful.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

between 10 PM and 4 AM.

* IMPACTS…Severely low visibility is very disorientating for

people recreating in the Park. Also the northern road will be

slick.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please share with

somebody your plans before venturing out.