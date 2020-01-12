Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:32PM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over Far Western Wyoming Tonight…
.A winter storm will impact western Wyoming tonight. The heaviest
snowfall will occur between 10 PM and 4 AM. The snow will
continue Monday, but will be lighter. Another bout of moderate to
heavy snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
between midnight and 5 AM.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snowpacked roads including over
Salt River Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Severely low visibilities can be very
disorientating for people in the back country. Please monitor
JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western
Wyoming.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.