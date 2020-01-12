Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:32PM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over Far Western Wyoming Tonight…

.A winter storm will impact western Wyoming tonight. The heaviest

snowfall will occur between 10 PM and 4 AM. The snow will

continue Monday, but will be lighter. Another bout of moderate to

heavy snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

between midnight and 5 AM.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snowpacked roads including over

Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Severely low visibilities can be very

disorientating for people in the back country. Please monitor

JHAVALANCHE.ORG for the avalanche potential across western

Wyoming.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.