Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 8:43AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with around 8 inches for Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek
Summit. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph south of Leadore and over
Gilmore Summit.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
