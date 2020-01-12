Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:58AM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM MST Monday

morning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains…

.A Winter storm will move through western Wyoming this afternoon

through early Monday morning with moderate to heavy snowfall

expected. The snowfall should lessen by Monday morning across the

area, but will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

with around 3 inches expected in Jackson.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally heavy snow at times

will produce lower visibilities and make travel difficult

through Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.