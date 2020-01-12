Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:58AM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM MST Monday
morning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains…
.A Winter storm will move through western Wyoming this afternoon
through early Monday morning with moderate to heavy snowfall
expected. The snowfall should lessen by Monday morning across the
area, but will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches…with lower amounts expected in the valleys. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snow at times will
produce lower visibilities and make travel difficult through
Monday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments