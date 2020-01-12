Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:58AM MST until January 13 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM MST Monday

morning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains…

.A Winter storm will move through western Wyoming this afternoon

through early Monday morning with moderate to heavy snowfall

expected. The snowfall should lessen by Monday morning across the

area, but will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

expected in the lower elevations. 6 to 12 inches expected in

higher elevations with isolated amounts 12 to 15 inches in

southwest portions of Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snow at times will

produce lower visibilities and make travel difficult through

Monday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.