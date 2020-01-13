Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1123 PM MST, a band of heavy snow extending from the Raft River

Area to Carey was moving rapidly east. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches have been reported with this band along with significantly

reduced visibilities.

The snow band will likely reach the Interstate 15 corridor by 1 AM

MST. Motorists traveling through southeast Idaho tonight should be

prepared for adverse winter travel conditions. Use caution when

encountering heavy snow or blowing snow and slow down.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Soda Springs,

McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Goshen, Picabo, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, American Falls Reservoir,

Terreton, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and Aberdeen.