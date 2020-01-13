Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 1:07PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho
Starting Tonight and Ending Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this evening, but by
midnight tonight the next winter storm coming in from the west
will increase wind and bring enough snow to develop a blowing and
drifting hazard for those out and about late tonight. The storm
will intensify during the day Tuesday, then slacken again during
the late afternoon. Drivers should be prepared for temporary road
closures and poor driving conditions. Avoid travel if at all
possible, and be prepared to spend extended periods of time in
your vehicle.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches, except 6 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Stanley basin and surrounding Sawtooth Mountains,
and the Wood River basin including Sun Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.