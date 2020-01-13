Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 11:00AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho on

Tuesday and Tuesday Night…

.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this afternoon and evening,

but another windy and snowy day is expected Tuesday morning into

Tuesday night as yet another vigorous winter storm tracks through

the northern Rockies. While additional snowfall amounts will be

light except in the eastern highlands along the Wyoming border

and central Idaho mountains, wind will once again cause a drifting

problem for snow removal efforts and low visibility for drivers.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11

inches, except 6 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In the central Idaho mountains, including Stanley basin

and the surrounding Sawtooth mountains, and the Wood River

basin including the Sun Valley region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially

outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.