Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 11:00AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Another Round of Snow and Wind for central and Eastern Idaho on
Tuesday and Tuesday Night…
.Snowfall rates and wind will slacken this afternoon and evening,
but another windy and snowy day is expected Tuesday morning into
Tuesday night as yet another vigorous winter storm tracks through
the northern Rockies. While additional snowfall amounts will be
light except in the eastern highlands along the Wyoming border
and central Idaho mountains, wind will once again cause a drifting
problem for snow removal efforts and low visibility for drivers.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The eastern highlands of Idaho along the Wyoming border,
from Macks Inn at the Montana border to the Bear River Range of
Mountains at the Utah border.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially
outside of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.