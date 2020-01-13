Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of blowing and drifting snow throughout the day
with upwards of 1 to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation
this morning.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Small & Humphrey.
* WHEN…Continuing until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside
of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.