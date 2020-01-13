Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of blowing and drifting snow throughout the day

with upwards of 1 to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation

this morning.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Small & Humphrey.

* WHEN…Continuing until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside

of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.