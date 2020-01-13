Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow this morning with 3 to 6 inches of

additional accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow

throughout the day. Moderate to heavy snow will return to the

region late tonight and continue through Tuesday with an

additional 8 to 18 inches of accumulation possible in the

mountains and 3 to 6 inches in the mountain valleys.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore.

* WHEN…Continuing through 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside

of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road

closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.