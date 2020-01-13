Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow this morning with 3 to 6 inches of
additional accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow
throughout the day. Moderate to heavy snow will return to the
region late tonight and continue through Tuesday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches of accumulation possible in the
mountains and 3 to 6 inches in the mountain valleys.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore.
* WHEN…Continuing through 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside
of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.