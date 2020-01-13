Winter Storm Warning issued January 13 at 2:27AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow will continue to create hazardous
travel conditions today, especially over mountain passes and
wind swept areas. Moderate to heavy snow with upwards of 8 to 16
inches of additional accumulation will return tonight through
Tuesday.
* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, Hailey,
Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…Continuing through 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times, especially outside
of well-maintained travel corridors. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility and possibly cause road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.